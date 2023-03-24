Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 5,978 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

