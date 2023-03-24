Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

