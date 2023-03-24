Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,756 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

