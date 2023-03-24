Insight Folios Inc Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

HD opened at $283.91 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average of $303.56. The firm has a market cap of $288.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

