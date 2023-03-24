JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Decreased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 90,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

