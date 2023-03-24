Keel Point LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

CRM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 892.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $690,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

