Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

