Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,023,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GDX opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

