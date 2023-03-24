ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.95. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

