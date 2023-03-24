Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $434.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.21. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.