Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 652 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $469.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.53. The firm has a market cap of $438.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

