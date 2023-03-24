SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.