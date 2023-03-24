McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $269.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.34. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

