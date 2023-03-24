Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

