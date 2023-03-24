Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $490.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.