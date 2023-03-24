Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 98.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $170,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

