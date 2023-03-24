Investment Partners LTD. Sells 12,560 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,146,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02. The company has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

