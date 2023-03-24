Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after acquiring an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

