Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

