McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

