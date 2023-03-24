Czech National Bank Sells 565 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Czech National Bank decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $130.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

