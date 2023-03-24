Czech National Bank Sells 301 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $302.99 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

