Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $23.37 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430,058 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 2.93% of Steelcase worth $23,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 79,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 109,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $858.26 million, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.