Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,884 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.