Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.