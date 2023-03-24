Papp L Roy & Associates Has $24.08 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $222.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.87. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.