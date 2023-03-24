Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.23 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

