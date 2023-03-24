Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,865 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,865 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $721,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

