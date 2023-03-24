Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.87. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

