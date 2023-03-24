Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after purchasing an additional 729,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

NYSE:BX opened at $84.45 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

