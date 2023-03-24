Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 80,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.90 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

