JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $314.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACNGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $311.00 to $314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.61.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.34. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

