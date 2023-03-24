Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $104.78 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

