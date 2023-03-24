Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $310.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.61.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE ACN opened at $271.66 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.34. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.