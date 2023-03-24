Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,750 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $271.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.22.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

