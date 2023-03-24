Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Sempra Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

