Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $283.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

