Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,847 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,847 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after buying an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

FCX stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

