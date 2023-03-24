Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

