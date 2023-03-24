Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 227 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.66 and its 200 day moving average is $303.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.