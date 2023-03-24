Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 223,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.