Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $183,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

