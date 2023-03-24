Bangor Savings Bank Sells 3,363 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $294.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day moving average of $169.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

