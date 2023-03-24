InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $283.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

