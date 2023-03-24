Burt Wealth Advisors Has $461,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.56. The stock has a market cap of $288.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

