Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

