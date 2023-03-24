Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.49-2.58 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.8 %

OLLI stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

