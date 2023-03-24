Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.49-2.58 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

