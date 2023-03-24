Essex Savings Bank Sells 164 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ecolab by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Ecolab by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 98,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $157.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

