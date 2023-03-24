Czech National Bank Sells 3,070 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

